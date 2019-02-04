Man dies after shooting self, bullet hits accounting officer

Cebu City, Philippines – A 64-year-old man was found lifeless after he allegedly shot himself inside an office at the Bigblue Logistics Building along F. Zuellig Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at past 12 noon on Monday, February 4, 2019.

An accounting officer of the Judphilan Foods Corporation was also accidentally hit in the left eye by the bullet that killed the man. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on reports from Rico Amores, a company lawyer of Judphilan Foods Corporation, the victim was last seen inside the accounting office of Judphilan.

Amores said the victim was transacting for the sale of his property to the owner of Judphilan.

He added that the man was looking for a document from the buyer.

Minutes later, a single gunshot was heard from inside the warehouse.

Personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still investigating the crime scene. They found a Glock 40 pistol beside the victim’s body.

The management of Judphilan Foods Corporation has yet to give its official statement on the incident. /bjo