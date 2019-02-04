NBI arrests Kenneth Dong

MANILA, Philippines–The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested Chinese-Filipino businessman Kenneth Dong, one of the suspects in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment in 2017.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed Dong’s arrest.

He said the NBI’s Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) arrested Dong.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 last year issued a warrant for the arrest of Dong, Customs broker Mark Taguba, Li Guang Feng alias Manny Li, Eirene Mae Tatad, Teejan Marcellana, Chen I-Min, Jhu Ming Jhyun and Chen Rong Juan.

They are facing a case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for the importation of dangerous drugs.

Dong was identified by Taguba as the middle man of the company that transported the shipment to a warehouse in Valenzuela City.

He was arrested two years ago on allegations of rape. The Parañaque court dismissed the case.