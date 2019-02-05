Netizen’s FB post of fastfood crew’s good deed gets 3K likes in 3 hours
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A netizen shared on her social media account a good deed made by some of the crew in Jollibee Sto Nino branch when the crew was eating their meals today.
The crew invited an old man, who was looking out from the window of the store who looked hungry. They gave him food, and the old man refused to eat saying that the place was just for rich people, but the crew insisted and even gave him food to eat as he went on for the day.
The post has garnered nearly 3 thousand likes and reactions on Facebook in a span of three hours./dbs
