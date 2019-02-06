Talisay Aquastars clobber Carcar Lechoneros, take Game 1 of Gullas Cup Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay Aquastars made short work of the Carcar Lechoneros, 90-72, to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three championship series in the Samsam Gullas Cup: Legacy Cup on Tuesday, February 5, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

The Aquastars, who have yet to taste a defeat in the competition that was made to honor the long and colorful career of Talisay City Mayor Eduardo “Eddie” Gullas Sr., got off to a strong start in the first 20 minutes of action and led, 45-26, at halftime.

That lead was never even threatened as five Aquastars scored in double-figures to secure the easy victory, which placed Talisay City a win away from capturing the title.

Game Two is set on Friday, February 8, in Carcar City.

Jay Deiparine had a stellar all-around game as he tallied 15 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and five steals while Keaton Taburnal pitched in 14 points and four assists. John Villabrille lorded over the boards as he pulled down 13 rebounds to go with his 13 points.

Michael Tabay Jr. was just as splendid as he too filled up the stat sheet with 12 markers, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Ronan Briones rounded out the team’s double-figure scorers with 11 across his name.

Leonilo Martorillas paced Carcar with 21 points in the losing cause./dbs