Earlier gun start set for SM2SM Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of the SM2SM Run have moved to an earlier time the new gun start of the footrace slated February 17, 2019.

All gun start times for all distances are now an hour earlier than its original schedules.

According to race director Joel Baring, they made the times earlier because of a directive from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Directive na siya sa CCTO based on the order of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña nga dapat by 6 a.m. cleared na ang major roads,” explained Baring.

(That is the directive from the CCTO based on an order by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña that all major roads should already be cleared by 6 a.m.)

Baring said that starting earlier will not be a problem since the race route is well lit.

Gun start for the premier 21-kilometer distance will now be an hour earlier at 3 a.m. while participants for the 12k will now be released at 3:30 a.m. The 8k runners will begin their race at 3:45 a.m. while the 4k runners will be released at 4 a.m.

He added that with five days to go to the deadline of registration on February 10, close to 5,000 runners have already signed up for the running event, which is already on its ninth year. /bjo