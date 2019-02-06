Cebu cop opts to resign rather be deployed to Lanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He was supposed to be a part of the 329 policemen from Central Visayas who were deployed to Lanao del Norte to help ensure the peace and order in the area during the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite set for today, February 6.

But the policeman, who was assigned to a southern Cebu town, opted to resign instead, giving up his ten years in the police service rather than be sent to a troubled province in Northern Mindanao.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), revealed that the policeman decided to resign a day before the ceremonial send-off of the policemen sent to Mindanao.

The policeman, who was a member of the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in Central Visayas, submitted his resignation letter on the very same day it would take effect, February 1, 2019.

The next day, Sinas said, they were in Sibonga town conducting the ceremonial send-off for the Lana0-bound troops.

Sinas, speaking to reporters today, February 6, however said the action of the policeman did not constitute a dereliction of duty or an act unbecoming of a policeman since he resigned before the deployment took effect.

“But we have to remind our policemen that (this) is part of our job (to be sent to placed outside of their regular assignment). We have assured our police in PRO-7 (that we will) give them updates of their colleagues (sent to Mindanao),” Sinas added.

Sinas said all members of PRO-7 deployed in Mindanao have all been accounted for and safe./elb