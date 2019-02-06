Cebu Province inaugurates P111.5M expansion building in Carcar City Provincial Hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines —From servicing up to 250 patients, the Carcar City Provincial Hospital will be able to accommodate at least 100 more soon.

The Cebu provincial government, through the Provincial Health Office, inaugurated on Wednesday, February 6, a six-story extension building of the Carcar City Provincial Hospital.

The inauguration was attended by Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

The facility, worth P111.5 million, will cater at least 100 more hospital beds. The extension building is expected to be completed within 370 days.

PHO head Dr. Rene Catan, in his speech during the inaugural program, said the facility is made in preparation for the expected surge of patients in government hospitals when the Universal Health Care Bill, which now awaits the signature of President Duterte, will be implemented.

“Carcar [City Provincial Hospital ] is a very strategic hospital because maka-cater man siya sa tanan nga taga-south,” Catan said.

According to Catan, even patients coming from the City of Naga, and towns of San Fernando and Minglanilla are expected to flock to Carcar City Provincial Hospital once the Universal Health Care Bill is implemented.

At present, Catan said the hospital services up to 250 patients at once and performs up to 200 surgeries every month. /bjo