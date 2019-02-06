Mary Ann Castro killing: Police to invite RSOG-7 members, owners of dashcam videos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police will be inviting several individuals to shed light on the killing of former assistant Cebu City prosecutor Mary Ann Castro.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said among those who they will be inviting for questioning are the seven members of the Regional Special Operations Task Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7) who filed cases of direct assault and malicious mischief against Castro in 2016.

“We will be asking the members of RSOG where were they at that time (when Castro was shot along Escario Street last January 17). We will also be determining if these policemen are still active,” he said.

In March 2016, Castro reportedly barged into the office of RSOG-7 to search for Maricel Gregory, the common-law partner of her estranged husband, Leodegreco Sanchez. Sanchez and Gregory, at that time, were facing complaints of online libel filed by Castro.

READ MORE: Castro readies charges vs. cops

Sinas also said they will summon the owners of the dashcam videos that showed Castro’s car moments before she was shot dead. The videos made the rounds on Facebook hours after the crime.

“Pwede namo sila ma-summon if mailhan. Para to shed light. We alerted the CCPO (Cebu City Police Office) to investigate these videos on Facebook,” said Sinas.

READ MORE: Who Wanted Mary Ann Castro Dead?

At least two dashcam videos from anonymous sources went viral on Facebook a few hours after Castro was shot to death by still unidentified assailants last January 17, 2019 along Escario Street in Cebu City.

One of them showed a motorcycle, with two men on board, trailing Castro’s yellow Nissan Juke as the latter made her way out of Cebu Business Park and to Escario Street. It wasn’t clear though if it was those two men who shot Castro.

READ MORE: Family dissatisfied with probe on Fiscal Castro’s killing: No lead in two weeks

Meanwhile, Sinas also said investigators from the CCPO are looking into the claims of Castro’s family that the dashcam footages from her Nissan Juke were apparently erased.

“They have yet to talk to the family to resolve this issue,” he said. /bjo