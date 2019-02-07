Nadine, Sam are on Cebu’s Bantayan Island to shoot “Indak”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Viva artists and Kapamilya stars Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion are in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island to shoot for their upcoming movie, “Indak.”

Vicente Eduardo “Verb” del Rosario, vice president for operations of Viva South, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital in a message on Facebook.

“Nadine’s character is a Cebuana,” Del Rosario said.

Three days ago, Viva Artist Agency’s official Instagram account also gave hints that Lustre is in Cebu to film “Indak.”

A photo of the 25-year old actress on board a roll-on/roll-off (Roro) passenger ship was shared on their Instagram account.

The Multimedia Princess also updated her fans through her Instagram stories.

She shared a video on board a motorbanca and a bikini photo on her Instagram stories last Wednesday.

Joining Lustre and Concepcion in the film are Cebuana singer Karen Ann Cabrera or popularly known as Karencitta and Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumnus Christian Monores.

“Indak” is directed by Paul Basinillo.

Lustre plays Jen, an island girl whose dance videos will become viral.

Vin, Concepcion’s character will invite Jen to be part of Indak Pinas, a dance crew who will compete in Seoul, South Korea.

As they prepare for the world championships, both will fall for each other. The group will also face challenges including financial dilemmas and past issues. /elb