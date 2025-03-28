4PH housing: Over 3,000 units to rise in Cebu City for Pag-IBIG members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of qualified Pag-IBIG Fund members will soon have the opportunity to own a home, as over 3,000 affordable housing units are set to rise in Barangay Pulangbato under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

With a monthly amortization of just P4,386 and no down payment required, the housing development aims to provide permanent homes for families displaced by demolitions, those living in danger zones, and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with families in Cebu City.

On March 27, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led the groundbreaking ceremony and signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Pag-IBIG Fund, and developer DEO Homes and Property Development, Inc.

“This is a major step in addressing Cebu City’s housing backlog of at least 30,000 units. Many informal settlers and displaced families will finally have a chance to own a home,” Garcia said during an interview on Thursday.

READ:

Pag-IBIG short-term loan: Eligibility now just 12 months

April 2025 holidays: DOLE issues pay guidelines

Achieving your dream home with Pag-IBIG

3,054 units, P4,000 monthly amortization

The Cebu City Residential Park, covering 38,111 square meters, will feature 19 buildings with a total of 3,054 units.

Each unit is offered exclusively to Pag-IBIG members, who must undergo screening by DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Cebu City government.

Lawyer Lyndon Juntilla, regional director of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), explained that the project was part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship housing initiative under Executive Order No. 34.

“This project aims to bridge the housing gap and provide Filipinos with decent, affordable homes,” he said.

He said that only Pag-IBIG members who passed the screening process will be eligible for the program.

Juntilla further clarified that the low monthly amortization of P4,386 is made possible through a 5 percent interest subsidy from DHSUD, effectively reducing the standard Pag-IBIG loan interest rate of 6.25 percent to just 1.25 percent per annum.

This reduction makes the P4,386 monthly amortization attainable for beneficiaries.

The project follows a private-public partnership (PPP) model, ensuring its completion regardless of political transitions. The developer owns the land and buildings, which will then be sold to Pag-IBIG Fund for financing.

“Unlike other government housing projects, this is not temporary—after completing the monthly amortization for 25 to 30 years, beneficiaries will fully own their units,” Garcia said.

Amenities and development timeline

Beyond providing housing, the Cebu City Residential Park will feature a wide range of recreational and community amenities designed to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

These include open parks and picnic grounds, jogging and walking paths, children’s playgrounds, as well as basketball, badminton, and tennis courts.

Residents will also enjoy access to a swimming pool and a clubhouse, fostering a sense of community and relaxation within the residential area.

Lawyer Danilo Ortiz, the president and chief executive officer of DEO Homes, assured that construction would comply with environmental regulations, with an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) already secured.

Ortiz said the entire project would be expected to be completed within two years, but they would be working to fast-track the construction to 15 months.

“We want to deliver this project as soon as possible because it creates real value for Filipinos,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP