Oakridge sets to win hearts and appetite this Feb 14 and 15

The Oakridge Executive Club is set to win hearts this love-filled season with an elegant and exclusive dinner this valentines.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the metro, embark on a romantic culinary date or with the whole family featuring hearty dishes at the Oakridge Executive Club’s Maple Room Wine and Dine Valentines dinner.

The Wine and Dine Valentines Dinner is priced at P1,295 per person inclusive of a complementary welcome drink, 4-course premium menu, a glass of wine, a romantic serenade, and a complimentary Valentines giveaway.

By calling Oakridge Executive Club Concierge, guests are guaranteed of an exclusive dinning experience on their romantic dinner.

Located at the 12th floor of the Oakridge IT Center 2, the Executive Club highlights an expansive, opulent lounge with a panoramic view of the City.

It also serves as a functional meeting venue where guests can stay connected while enjoying complimentary freshly brewed coffee.

The Mapple Room is the club’s dinning room where culinary staff serving gourmet dished throughout the day.

The Oakridge Executive Club is open to the public daily from 7 am of 11 pm with an applicable cover charge of P1,000 that is fully consumable for walk-in guests.

Guests can book a table for the Oakridge Executive Club Wine and Dine Valentines Dinner by calling (032) 354 3732.