Lalamove: moving cities, moving Cebu

Are you looking for a 24/7 same-day delivery service in Cebu?

Well, you’re in luck because Lalamove – the biggest delivery app in Southeast Asia has landed in Cebu!

Launched today February 7, Seda Hotel, Lalamove is already present in more than 100 cities in Asia.

This same-day delivery app can connect drivers and users in just minutes with its easy booking interface.

Helping business enterprises with its logistic needs is Lalamove’s utmost priority. It aims to empower micro, small and medium enterprises, and even multinationals and established businesses.

Lalamove can cater different deliveries in different shapes and sizes because they offer a variety of fleets from motorcycles, MPVs, vans, L300s and 4-wheel light trucks.

What are you waiting for? Got a delivery? Book a Lalamove driver now!