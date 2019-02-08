New drug personality nabbed in Tejero raid

A DRUG suspect, whom police identified as a new drug personality in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, was arrested during a raid in his house in the barangay on February 8.

Edwin Sanchez, 44, of Sitio Looban was arrested after two medium size packs and 10 sachets of suspected shabu were found during a search of his house in the barangay, said Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos, Waterfront Police Precinct’s Drug Enforcement Unit chief, during an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Pomarejos said the suspected shabu confiscated from Sanchez had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P68,000.

He said that they raided Sanchez house after confirming reports of his illegal activities at past 11 a.m. when they served the search warrant against the suspect.

He said they secured a search warrant, which was issued by Judge Jay Moneva, Regional Trial Court Branch 20 of Cebu City, to search Sanchez’s house.

Sanchez, when sought for comment on his arrest, refused to comment and said he would only answer questions in court.

Sanchez was detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct pending the filing of charges. | dbs