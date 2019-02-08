Tech enabled platform to help boost revenues of Cebu’s stand-alone hotels

CEBU CITY— Cebu’s stand-alone hotels and accommodations can increase their occupancy and revenues by joining a tech-enabled accommodations platform.

Singapore-based RedDoorz transforms small unbranded hotels and provides them with the technology and technical know-how in the hospitality industry. It is a chain of hotels providing affordable but standardized stays for its customers, according to a company statement.

The company then places these rooms in different global marketing channels, including RedDoorz’s online and offline platforms. At the same time, it manages demand and optimizes pricing to maximize revenue potential and growth of the property.

Amit Saberwal, RedDoorz co-founder and chief executive officer, explained that the company had been aiming to create more quality lodging options and at the same time, help small property owners enjoy the benefits of tech-enabled and standardized systems.

“We’ve been able to disrupt and even the playing field for all tourism stakeholders,” Saberwal said.

He explained that they had decided to partner with properties in Cebu because the company had recognized that it had the right combination of tourists and business travelers who require affordable accommodations.

RedDoorz also cited the findings of Yahoo Travel that showed that millennial travelers would prefer spending on experiences rather than staying at five-star accommodations.

“We at RedDoorz are ready to meet the huge demand for budget-but-quality accommodations here in Cebu. We have been successful in helping different Asean cities in helping spur tourism and trade, and we aim to replicate that success in Cebu,” RedDoorz chief operating officer Rishabh Singhi said.

RedDoorz has started managing several properties in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu in November last year with initial positive initial results for their partner-properties.

For example, Moriyama Hotel, a 19-room property in Mandaue City, had registered an occupancy rate of up to 90 percent in January, up from its usual occupancy rate of 70 to 80 percent, according to Singhi.

RedDoorz started in Indonesia in 2014 then ventured into Singapore and in late 2018, the company came to Vietnam and the Philippines.

RedDoorz manages over 680 properties across 40 cities in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. In the Philippines, it has partnered with 100 properties in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga and Tagaytay.

It now has around 20 partner-properties in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue. RedDoorz aims to triple the number of partners in Cebu in six to eight months.

Meanwhile, RedDoorz urges local tourism offices to capitalize on the huge digital platform of RedDoorz to promote their tourist destinations. /dbs