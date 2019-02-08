LTO-7 to car owners: Claim plate numbers or face consequences

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is reminding car owners to secure their plate numbers or face the consequences.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec has announced today, February 8, that they would be distributing 52,120 plate numbers for motor vehicles that had been registered from March 2017 to May 2018.

The distribution will start from February 9 to 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Ang gustong mo-claim, we have a help desk at the entrance. They just have to bring their original OR (official receipt) and CR (certificate of registration) and they will be asked if asa nga dealer sila nipalit,” Caindec said.

Aside from bringing an original OR and CR, car owners are also required to bring a photocopy of two government or valid IDs.

They can also send a representative but they must present an authorization letter from the owner and valid ID of the owner and the authorized representatives.

“We are estimating the whole process to take from 10 to 15 minutes, depende sa volume sa claimants per dealer,” he added.

As of the moment, LTO personnel are already sorting the plate numbers per car dealer in order to speed up the process.

Caindec also extends his gratitude to the management of SM Seaside and the different car dealers.

He added that SM seaside allows them to use space and locations for free.

“We already have a Licensing Center, which is permanent and two Temporary Offsite Printing Offices (TOPOs) here in SM Seaside. Plus, the location for the plate distribution and they also gives us a designated area para sa mga dealers to attach the plate numbers,” he said.

Those who would fail to claim their plate numbers, Caindec said, could be charged for failure to attach proper plates with a corresponding penalty of P5,000.

Last year, LTO-7 has also distributed more than 22,000 plate numbers but more than 8,000 of which were not yet been claimed./dbs