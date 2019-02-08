City Council wants BFP report within 72 hours after a fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council will be requesting the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to submit incident reports to the City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) within 72 hours after a fire in order for the council to use them as basis for the declaration of state of calamity.

During a special session on Friday, February 8, 2019, Councilor Joy Pesquera raised the motion for the city council to review the procedure by the Disaster Risk Reduction Council (DRRC) when it comes to fire incidents.

Pesquera said that the standard procedure in declaring a state of calamity in a fire-stricken barangay or sitio will require primarily the report of the DRRC, which consists combined reports of the BFP and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

According to Pesquera, the DRRC submits this reports with the data of the affected households, families, and individuals, to serve as basis for the declaration of a state of calamity and for the amount of financial aid the city will release to victims.

“What is happening in the past few year, Mr. Chairman, I have not seen the report from the Bureau of Fire and we only receive the reports of the DSWS (Department of Social Welfare and Services),” said Pesquera in session.

Pesquera said that both BFP and DSWS should be reporting to the DRRC, the agency tasked to report to the city council the situation in the affected barangays, in order for all data to be consolidated and for the city council to determine the proper steps to address the disaster.

The council approved the motion and the resolution has been passed to require the BFP to submit their reports to the city within 72 hours.

Similarly, Councilor Alvin Arcilla raised the concerns that the investigation reports of the BFP of the recent fires in the past six days have not been received by the City Council and the cause of the fires have not been determined.

Arcilla raised a motion to request the BFP to submit its investigation reports on the four separate fires that burned more than 400 houses in Barangays Poblacion Pardo, Ermita, Tinago, and Kinasang-an on or before March 1, 2019.

The council approved the motion and will be sending a request to BFP for the release of the investigation reports of the four fires.

City Fire Marshall, Noel Ababon, said that he is willing to comply with the city council’s request for incident reports within 72 hours.

“Walay problema, mohatag mi,” said Ababon.

Ababon admits that the investigation of fire incidents may sometimes take time and will depend on the cooperation of the witnesses.

However, he said the BFP will try to comply with the city’s request of an investigative report on or before the beginning of March. /bjo