Cebu is ready for revival of Cebuano films

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Is Cebu ready to produce full-length films?

For Ronaldo Tan, chairman of the Sinulog Short Film Festival, Cebu is ready to revive the cinema industry but it is up to the producers to come in.

“I am inviting all of you (to produce.) You have seen the (short) films already. Nindot kaayo. Ready na ta,” he told reporters in a recent interview.

Tan was overwhelmed with the films produced during the Sinulog Short Film Festival 2019.

This year, Eli Razo’s “Usa Ka Libo” won the top prize followed by “Kuwerdas” (Chloe Veloso) and “Harmonica” (Brian Brusas).

Among the challenges seen by Tan in reviving the Cebuano cinema is to strengthen marketing and film distribution, especially that most young people only study filmmaking, scriptwriting, and acting.

“Unsaon man sad ang nindot na mga pelikula kung dili mabaligya?” he added.