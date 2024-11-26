Hyundai’s latest stop: Auto Global Inc. strengthens presence with new showroom in Talisay

Multinational automotive brand, Hyundai, expands footprint in the south of Cebu with the inauguration of its brand new showroom under the Auto Global Inc. dealership on November 15, 2024.

The recently inaugurated showroom of Hyundai under the dealership of Auto Global Inc. in Talisay City flaunts eight service bays for both quick and general maintenance jobs. It includes a washbay, rooms designated for automobile parts, oil, and tools, and a separate space for every technician’s belongings.

Located at the Autocentral Autoplex Building, South Reclamation Project in the vibrant city of Talisay, it boasts a display space that can showcase four of Hyundai’s state-of-the-art automobiles and an eight-bay service area, including a workbay for electric vehicles (EV).

“I am confident that we will make a meaningful contribution to Hyundai’s vision of advancing human progress through smart, people-centered automotive solutions. Our new showroom is designed to be a place where customers can truly experience Hyundai’s values supported by a dedicated team committed to delivering the highest standards of service,” cites Auto Global Inc. President Kris Lyndon Go.

Go also believes that with Hyundai Motor Philippines’ robust support and Auto Global Inc.’s more than 14 years of experience in the automotive industry, the new showroom will play a purposeful role in improving and strengthening the brand’s presence in Talisay City and throughout Cebu Province.



Among the executives present during the opening were Hyundai Motor Philippines President Jiho Son, Auto Global Inc. Managing Director Marie January Go, Auto Global Inc. Vice President Brian Chua, and Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas.

Keeping cars well-maintained

While the physique of Hyundai cars can turn heads, its performance is an unmatchable asset. However, regular maintenance is essential to keeping such a feature.

Relatively, it takes pride in a specialized workbay exclusively for EVs that attends to their charging and maintenance needs.

Face of innovation

Hyundai’s impressive lineup of automobiles caters to every lifestyle and need, blending style, innovation, and reliability. Whether you’re in search of a rugged SUV like the Creta and Santa Fe, a versatile family companion like the Staria, Custin and Stargazer, or a sophisticated sedan that turns heads, Hyundai has you covered.

These vehicles are more than just modes of transportation—they’re experiences on wheels. Packed with advanced features, Hyundai cars are designed to handle life’s journeys with ease, from navigating rocky terrains and conquering steep streets to cruising through long-distance drives in comfort and style.

Ready to meet your next adventure? Take one for a test drive and see innovation in motion. You’ve dreamt of it, now you can ride it.

For inquiries, contact 0935 815 6285, email [email protected], or message their official Facebook page.





