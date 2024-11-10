Javi Benitez ug Sue Ramirez gabuwag na, DomSue may chance?

Mitingog na gyud ang Mayor sa Victorias City sa Negros Occidental nga si Javi Benitez mahitungod sa tinuod nga estado sa ilang relasyon ni Sue Ramirez.

Gi-kumpirmar ni Javi nga upat na buwan na ang milabay sukad sa ilang panagbuwag.

Karong bag-o lang, mipagawas si Javi og official statement pinaagi sa iyang legal counsel nga si Atty. Joji Alonso ug gi-post kini sa iyang Facebook account.

“For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone. There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together,” sey ni Javi.

“Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways.”

Beautiful soul

Dugang niya, “I look back with so much gratitude for the smiles, the laughter, and all the little joys we shared. Sue is a beautiful soul, a gem in the entertainment world, a true talent who showed me that love can be both fierce and gentle.”

“I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves. Here’s to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead.”

“I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine.”

Niadtong adlaw nga Biyernes, nahimo nga viral sa social media ang video nga nagpakita ni Sue ug Dominic Roque nga nag kiss.

Wala pay giluwatan nga pahayag ang duha sa maong video.