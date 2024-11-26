Converge FiberX launches Super Bundles first in Cebu  

Converge FiberX, known as the fastest internet provider in the Philippines, has made a bold move by launching its highly anticipated Super Bundles first in Cebu.

Why did we first launch Super Bundles in Cebu? Why not? You guys deserve the best internet. Sandra Tubale Dingal Marketing Group Head of Consumer Segment Marketing Converge

Starting November 22, 2024, Cebuanos can enjoy faster, more reliable internet bundled with premium entertainment via Sky TV, all at affordable prices. With these bundles, Converge aims to bring cutting-edge technology and convenience straight to Cebuano households, businesses, and digital nomads.

A Game-Changer for Cebuano Users

The Super Bundles offer a variety of deals catering to different needs and budgets, reflecting Converge’s vision of delivering affordable excellence. Three distinct bundles are now available for Cebuanos to choose from:

MAX Bundle (up to 350Mbps plus Sky TV for only P1,599/month): Ideal for households that balance entertainment and productivity.

PLAY Bundle (up to 150Mbps plus Sky TV for only P1,349/month): A great option for casual internet users and small business owners.

ULTRA Bundle (up to 750Mbps plus Sky TV for only P2,599/month): Designed to satisfy the demands of tech enthusiasts and gamers looking for uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity.

This strategic launch in Cebu aligns with Converge’s mission to provide quality internet and a comprehensive experience combining superior speed, dependability, and entertainment value.

Their lineup includes Netflix bundles and a free WiFi 6 modem upgrade for new subscribers, available since November 11, 2024, ensuring a complete package for their customers.

Affordable Innovation for All

Sandra Tubale Dingal, Marketing Group Head of Consumer Segment Marketing at Converge, reflects on the company’s bold initiatives and decision to choose Cebu for this premier launch.

“Our goal is to make everyone subscribe to us not just because we want to earn from that but because our product is too good to be true.”

She emphasized that Converge focuses on the quality of its network, enabling organic growth driven by word of mouth.

“Thirty-six percent of our subscribers say they learned about Converge through word of mouth—from friends to lovers, enemies to colleagues,” Dingal continued.

She added, “Why did we first launch Super Bundles in Cebu? Why not? You guys deserve the best internet.”

This statement underscores Converge’s commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of the Cebu market. Instead of investing in celebrity endorsements, the company prioritizes building robust infrastructure, ensuring it delivers on its promise of superior service.

Building a Brighter Connected Future

The launch of the Super Bundles represents Converge’s answer to the growing demand for high-speed, dependable internet in a city that continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and digital growth.

The new bundles are designed to empower Cebuano households, equip businesses to thrive digitally and enable professionals and digital nomads to stay connected seamlessly.

With this launch, Converge is creating access to world-class connectivity and weaving itself into the fabric of Cebu’s thriving digital culture.

For more details on the Super Bundles and other exciting offers, visit Converge’s official website at Gofiber.ph or check out their Facebook page. Get ready to redefine your internet experience with Converge FiberX.