Police begin probe vs owners of the shabu house in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Phillipines – Police authorithies in Central Visayas will invite the past and present owners of the house in a high-end subdivision in Mandaue City where the P51-million shabu was seized close to midnight on Friday.

Chief Inspector Ricardo Tero, chief of the Regional Special Operation Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7), said the chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) has directed them to talk to the owner of the house, who was not around when the raid happened at past 11 p.m. on February 8.

Tero, however, declined to name the owner who reportedly bought the fully furnished house for P17 million in cash.

The previous owner will also be invited for questioning, added Tero.

It was in this house where suspected drug courier-dealer Charlie Fortuna, 24 and a native of Naga City in southern Cebu, led the police.

The police raided the house and found inside 7.5 kilos of shabu in several packs estimated to be worth P51 million, based on the valuation provided by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Tero said the seized shabu was a high grade crystal meth. /elb