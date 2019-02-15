Pagasa-7 says weather in Cebu will improve on the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association in Central Visayas (Pagasa-7) said it will still be a rainy Friday (February 15, 2019) around Cebu due to the effects of the northwest monsoon.

But Engineer Al Quiblat, head of the Pagasa-7, said the weather is expected to be better on the weekend.

Quiblat said that light to moderate rain is still expected on Friday but the weather is expected to clear on Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019.

“By around 5 p.m., the weather will already be fine,” said Quiblat.

Quiblat said cold winter air from Japan and China is directly affecting Cebu’s weather system through northwest monsoon, causing the cold weather in the past days that has reached as low as 23.7 degrees Celsius on Friday dawn.

On Thursday, February 14, the continuous rain recorded in Cebu reached 11.3 millimeters. It is expected to be higher on Friday but not enough to cause flooding, according to Quiblat.

In earlier interviews with CDN Digital, Quiblat said that January and February are the coldest months of the year because of the northwest monsoon, also known as the amihan. /bmjo