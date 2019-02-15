Valentine’s Day buy bust operations yield P300k worth of illegal drugs

Cebu City, Philippines – At least P300,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in two separate operations on Thursday, February 14, 2019, here.

The drugs were recovered by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Station headed by Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig from buy bust operations in Barangay Mambaling and Barangay Duljo Fatima.

The first operation was in Sitio Naba Alaska, Barangay Mambaling past 12 midnight that resulted to the arrest of Jhon Jason Cellan, 24 years old and a resident of said village.

Cellan, according to Talosig, is a newly identified drug personality and considered a street level pusher.

Eight small sachets, one meduim pack, and one large pack of suspected shabu with an estimate weight of 27.04 grams were taken from Cellan. The estimated value of the confiscated drugs was at P183,872.

Two hours after the first operation, another drug personality was collared by the same operating team in Sitio Duco, Barangay Duljo Fatima around 2 a.m.

Arrested was Elias Palapar, 54 years old and also a resident of Duljo Fatima.

Palapar was caught inside in his house with P138,856 worth of alleged illegal drugs. /bmjo