Cebuana golfer Gabasa bags women’s title of W Express RVF Cup 

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana ace golfer Junia Gabasa hung tough down the stretch to turn away Rianne Malixi and win the women’s crown in the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship at Cangolf’s North course in Laguna on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Gabasa almost blew a comfortable five-shot lead with eight holes left, needing to equal Malixi’s par on the final hole to come away with a 74 and a one-stroke victory with a 296 total in women’s play of the 24th staging of the event backed by the MVP Sports Foundation and staged in commemoration of the late NGAP president and golf patron Rod V. Feliciano.

Malixi trailed by five with a bogey on No. 10 but birdied Nos. 14 and 16 and pulled within one as Gabasa bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17. But Malixi failed to shake off the 18-year-old Cebuana in their final hole duel, going for par and second at 297 after a 73.

First round co-leader Sofia Chabon failed to rebound from a disastrous third round 79, ending up with a 76 for joint third with Sofia Legaspi, who limped with a 78, at 302 while Eagle Ace Superal, who also shared the lead after 18 holes, carded a 75 to tie Bernice Ilas, who hobbled with a 76, at 304. /bmjo