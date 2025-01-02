Toledo Xignex Trojans host year-end chess tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s chess pride, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, gave back to the community through a year-end chess tournament held on December 30, 2024, at the Toledo City Sports Complex.

Over 50 participants, mostly locals from Toledo City, joined the one-day event, including the Trojans’ very own team members.

After a seven-round Swiss-system competition, Triton Blue Garcia emerged as the overall champion, defeating older and more experienced opponents.

Garcia scored a total of 6.0 points, including a five-game winning streak, to claim the title and the champion’s purse of P3,000.

Team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod of the Trojans also finished with 6.0 points but was relegated to second place due to a lower tiebreak score compared to Garcia.

Completing the top three was fellow Trojan Christopher Tubalado with 5.5 points, followed by Charlie Lapus (5.5 points) and Daniel Bayloses (5.0 points).

The tournament’s sixth to tenth placers were Aries Ditcon (5.0 points), Zyrich Maniego (5.0 points), Gilberto Baylosis (5.0 points), Ricsbriel Andrea Sanchez (5.0 points), and Apple Rubin (5.0 points), respectively.

All top 10 finishers received cash prizes, with the awards presented by Atty. Jeah Gacang, team manager and co-founder of the Toledo Xignex Trojans.

In addition to the top 10, special awards were given in various categories. The winners included Dona Jane Rubin (Top Lady), Rosano Maniego (Top Senior), Apple Rubin (Top U15), Khlaine Mitchelle Carvellida (Top U13), Daniela Chaeline Villaon (Top U11), and Cristhan Zain Tipdas (Top U8).

To recall, the Trojans made history in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup, sweeping the elimination round with an undefeated 22-0 record.

Their winning streak extended all the way to the finals, where they were ultimately defeated by the Manila Indios Bravos, the eventual champions.

