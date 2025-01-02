Cesafi Season 24 beach volleyball returns to Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Incorporated (CESAFI) is set to host its Season 24 beach volleyball tournament at Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Liloan, Cebu.

This marks the continuation of hosting the event outside Cebu City, a practice that began in 2023.

Wiggy’s Beach Resort is located approximately 21 kilometers north of Cebu City.

CESAFI volleyball tournament manager Jordan Paca confirmed this during the collegiate finals last December at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Initially, CESAFI announced plans to hold the beach volleyball competition within Cebu City, specifically at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) beach volleyball court.

However, USPF opted out due to the costs associated with renovating their court.

As a result, CESAFI will once again utilize Wiggy’s Beach Resort, which has proven to be a reliable and scenic venue for the tournament in recent years.

Last season featured exciting performances across divisions. The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars secured the championship in the secondary girls’ division, while the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus clinched the title in the secondary boys’ category.

In the collegiate ranks, the USPF Lady Panthers dominated the women’s division and extended their success to the indoor volleyball competition. Meanwhile, UC Main emerged victorious in the men’s division.

Paca added that the official date of the tournament will be announced soon, with the event likely scheduled for the last week of January or February.

