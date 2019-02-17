Gov’t urged: Ease Rice Tariffication Law’s effects on farmers with programs to boost rice production

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While certain that the signing into law of the rice tariffication bill is a good sign for consumers, a local retailer’s group leader said the government should initiate improvements in local rice production in order not to slaughter the local rice industry.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Sunday, February 17, Cebu Market Vendors Multipurpose Cooperative (Cemvedco) Chairman Erwin Goc-ong said that the President’s signing into law of the Rice Tarrification bill would surely benefit the consumers sector as it will bring down the market price of rice grains.

However, Goc-ong said that the government would also have to strengthen its programs, like irrigation systems and availability of technology, to support the local farmers to become at par with foreign producers.

Malacañang recently confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte had signed into law the Rice Tarrification Act which would set aside the current quantity restriction in importing rice into a tarrif system.

“Walay problema ang rice tarrification [law]. Dawaton pod na siya dapat sa mga farmers and make this an opportunity nga moimprove pod sila in terms of machinery and technology para makaapas sila,” Goc-ong said.

Goc-ong also said concerned government agencies should invest in research for new farming technologies and varieties of rice that would be more resilient considering that most parts of the country, especially the Visayas region, were commonly affected by typhoons.

“The Philippines is very disadvantaged tungod sa mga bagyo. Kung ting-init walay tubig so maglisod kung walay irrigation. Kung ting-uwan, ibanlas sa baha atong mga tanom. We need to have the new rice researches on varieties that can be resilient to this especially kanang upland rice,” Goc-ong said.

“In terms pod of farming technologies, tabangan ang mga farmers nga maka-acquire og new equipment ug pag-abli ug mga bag-o nga irrigation systems,” he added./dbs