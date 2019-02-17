Consolacion police holds security briefing for bank security guards

LOOK: It was the turn of bank security personnel to undergo Bank Security Seminar by the Consolacion Police Station on Saturday.

Consolacion police organized the seminar to provide a venue for the police to teach bank security guards a proactive approach to prevent their establishments from falling prey to theft or robbery.

“Security guards (representatives coming) from all the banks in this municipality were invited (to the seminar). (They were) all packed with enthusiasm and so much gusto that equals to the PNP’s goal of intensifying the security of the bank industry,” said a Sunday morning, February 17, Facebook post by the Consolacion Police Station.

The seminar was held three days after the police also called for a security dialogue with bank managers. /Consolacion Police Station

