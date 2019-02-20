Tuesday morning fire burns home in Sibonga town

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A house made of light materials was razed in a fire that hit Barangay Lindogon, Sibongan town in southern Cebu on Tuesday, February 19.

Police Officer 3 (PO3) Paul Baclay, Desk Officer of the Sibonga Police Station, said that the fire broke at about 10:40 a. m. and burned the house owned by a certain Melissa Engaling.

Baclay said that responding firefighters managed to immediately contain the fire and prevent this from spreading to nearby homes.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P10, 000.

Investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are yet to determine the cause of the first alarm fire, Baclay added./dcb