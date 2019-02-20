Pacquiao: It pains me to see my son pursuing a career in boxing

MANILA, Philippines—Boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao shared on Wednesday how it pains him and his wife Jinkee seeing one of their sons following his footsteps in boxing.

Pacquiao revealed his wife had cried several times just to stop his namesake and son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., from pursuing the physical sport of boxing.

READ: WATCH: Next Manny? Pacquiao’s eldest son Jimuel shows off boxing chops

“Actually, ayaw namin… We discourage him,” he said in an ABS-CBN News Channel interview.

“Dini-discourage namin talaga and then sa bahay wala kang makitang boxing gloves o any boxing equipment sa bahay. Basketball meron,” Pacquiao added.

But the senator said his son really wants to be like him–a boxer.

“Yung mommy nya, ilang beses nang umiyak: ‘Huwag kang mag boxing anak.’ Ako masakit din sa akin na mag-boxing sya dahil alam ko kung gaano kahirap yung boxing,” Pacquiao said.

He said he also explained to his son that he was only forced to involve himself in boxing to get out of poverty.

“Ikaw, you don’t need to box,” the senator recalled telling his son. “Sabi nya: ‘Daddy, like you, boxing is my passion also.’ Ginagaya ako.”

Asked if he would allow or stop his son, Pacquiao said: “Gusto talaga nya eh.”

Before he was asked about his son, the senator also talked about his passion for boxing—the reason why he does not stop despite repeated calls for him to retire.

“Boxing is my passion kasi eh…Yun yung nagbibigay sa akin ng kasiyahan,” he said.

Pacquiao, nevertheless, indicated that he would soon retire from boxing.

“May sign. Pag may naramdaman ako basta malapit na rin,” he said.