WISHcovery Season 2 contestant Nashrenne Casas of Cebu enters grand finals with late best friend in her heart

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana singer Nashrenne “Nashy” Casas dedicates her “WISHcovery Season 2: The Singer and The Song” journey to her late best friend.

Out of eight grand finalists, Casas is the lone Cebuana who will be competing for the grand finals on February 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“During the last round of semifinals , my best friend died because of depression and I was really down and affected that time. Mo kanta pa ko padulong sa Wish Bus for the last round and do my best because pangandoy ni namong duha sa akong bestfriend nga magka break ko,” Casas told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Casas’ best friend was her number one fan. He was her stylist, designer, makeup artist, and buddy,

“That time, wala ko kasabot unsa akong na feel nga mura ko’g dili na ganahan modayun because I really wanted to go home and hug him for the last time. But I have no choice pero ipadayon ang last round sa semifinals on that day,” she added.

After she made it to the finals, Casas would have wished she could still call her best friend to tell him they were starting to live their dreams.

“Sakit kaayo nga even until now, dili pa nako madawat nga wala na siya. Pero I was thinking na lang nga nag bakasyon siya sa layo nga lugar,” Casas added.

How to help Nashy win the grand finals

Casas, 21, is a native of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. She is a Marketing student from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

For the grand finals, she will be singing, “Light in the Dark” composed by Top Suzara.

The song is inspired by her friend’s story.

“Sir Top had been so sad seeing his friends leaving because of depression. That is why we have come to think of an inspirational song,” she added.

The song gives a message to people not to give up despite the challenges in life.

To help Casas win the grand finals, she encouraged fellow Cebuanos to watch, “Light in the Dark” on YouTube.

The most number of views will give Casas the chance to win the title since the power viewing is 25 percent of he criteria for judging the winner.

The power viewing started last February 18 and will end on February 25. /elb

Click the link: https://youtu.be/vCvG3Yd4R44