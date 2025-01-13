Sinulog fashion from tradition mixed with trend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sinulog, the vibrant festival of Cebu, is a celebration of faith, culture, and creativity.

Over the years, it has not only become a hallmark of Cebuano identity but also a showcase for fashion that evolves with the times. From traditional wear to modern, diverse styles, Sinulog fashion has transformed into an artform that reflects both the festival’s essence and the creativity of its people.

Let’s zoom back 10 years ago. It was a bit different, when you see people roaming the streets in shirts with big holes on the sides and some would just even go with less clothes in time for the mayhem.

But today, you seldom see these kinds of fashion, but rather, it has become more creative and to some extent more comfortable to wear.

CDN Digital interviewed one of Cebu’s rising costume designers and fashion designer, Axel Que on her take on how the Sinulog fashion trend has changed overtime.

“Well generally its evolving and visually pleasing njd siya, im not saying naman na sa sauna di kaayu but now mas ma identify na nimo especially if naay certain concept or peg sa celebration. Mas unsa sad krn is mas diverse na siya and mas open,” she said.

(Well, generally it’s evolving and it’s now visually pleasing. I’m not saying that before it’s not [visually pleasing] but now it can be easily identified to you especially if there are certain concepts or peg in the celebration. Today also is more diverse and more open.)

It is safe to say that in our time today people are now more open in showcasing what they want to look like and how they would want to look like.

She also added that these changes are good and should be applauded because it just shows how Cebuanos and Sinulog goers are being creative and being more open to how they would want to look like.

“Mas international na ang intake natu sa celebration when it comes to fashion. Although dili na kaayu ingana ka loud sa una pero same lang gihapon na naay statement which is the Sinulog Vibe pa din,” she added.

(Our take now of the celebration is more international when it comes to fashion. Although, it is not as loud as before but it is still the same that there is a statement, which is still the Sinulog Vibe.)

From one rising costume designer to a veteran, award-winning designer, Danny Booc, who has been a costume designer for more than 20 years, shared with CDN Digital in an online interview how Sinulog fashion, especially the festival queen costumes have changed in his eyes.

From being traditional to giving the festival costumes a modern twist, Booc sees this another fashion evolution to watch out for.

“Before it was really festival queen who acts as the queen who leads the entire contingent. And her costume really detects as queen. But now, it developed as more spectacular and hightech na kaayu (very high tech),” he said.

There are a lot of changes and advances one can name in some festival queen costumes.

“To name a few aesthetic is the use of the LED lights. Na literally mag siga na jud ang mga costumes. Molihuk na jud ang mga back dress, de battery. Heheh,” he added.

(To mane a few aesthetics is the use of the LED lights. Tha,t literally, the costumes light up. The back dress will really move.)

Booc remembers his first time winning the best in festival costume award for a festival queen back in 2012.

His festival queen was Cebu’s first Binibining Cebu, Apriel Smith.

No matter how the times change, Sinulog fashion remains a celebration of boldness, culture, and creativity.

So, as you dance your way through this year’s festivities, take a moment to soak in the artistry around you.

And hey, how has your Sinulog style change over the years?