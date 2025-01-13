Sofronio Vasquez, to perform in a Cebu Show

After Sofronio Vasquez’s big win at the 26th season of The Voice USA last December, he is coming home for a show in Cebu, on January 18, in time for Sinulog Festival, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

From Press interviews to guesting, it is [really] back-to-back engagements and to manage being busy I make sure that I am on track with the schedule and be present because it’s the only way I know that’s effective at least for me.

In an exclusive interview, Vasquez admitted that his life has drastically changed, “Winning is [really] a blessing and I am grateful that I was given the opportunity, but I cannot take the fact that it is overwhelming.”

“My life has changed a lot because people recognize you in public and so you have to [of course] thank them for the love and support but above all I remind myself to be kind as much as I could.”

The show in Cebu will serve as Vasquez’s first local public show, a victory and a homecoming event at the same. He teased at a recent “meet with the press” that he will be in the country on the fifth of January.

“Performing in Cebu is a surprise because coming back to the Philippines as planned is for courtesy calls and guesting and to see my Mom and my family.”

“But I reckon that it is also Sinulog Festival so I tried checking my schedule to visit Senior Sto. Niño since the miraculous child is the one I also prayed for during the competition. With His blessing and divine intervention, a producer reached out for a potential show so I asked my US Team that handles me if I could work and they said yes.

‘So, performing to my ‘kakabayan’ is very nice because Filipino warmth will be felt [almost] by everyone.”

The self-titled show, which also coincides with the Sinulog festivities in Cebu is presented by Paduk and Primetime Events and Talent Management, in cooperation with Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. Sponsors are Air Asia, Hotel Dulcee, Bai Yakiniku, Premier Drip, Mashop, Casino Filipino, Utol Ride and Cebu Daily News.