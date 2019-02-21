City’s distribution of rice to habal-habal drivers to be done on Saturday, Feb. 23

Cebu City, Philippines – The distribution of sacks of rice to over 6,000 habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers in Cebu City will push through this Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Francisco Fernandez, the executive assistant of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that the distribution was moved to an earlier date and will take place at the Plaza Independencia.

“Madayon ang distribution karung Sabado sa Plaza Independencia,” said Fernandez.

The event was initially scheduled on Sunday, February 24, the same date of President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Cebu to lead a proclamation rally of the senatorial candidates of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The political rally of PDP-Laban will also be held at the Plaza Independencia. It is expected to attract around 80,000 individuals.

Fernandez, though, has no idea if the distribution was moved earlier to give way to the President’s visit.

“Ang akong nabal-an ra is the distribution will start this Saturday. Basin the mayor gave way or basin sugdan lang karung Sabado and unsa ba,” said Fernandez.

CDN Digital sent a text message to Osmeña about the matter but hasn’t received a reply from the mayor as of press time.

The city government allocated P15-million for the purchase of sacks of rice for habal-habal drivers in the city. The funds used for the rice assistance will be taken from the city’s share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

The distribution was Osmeña’s promise to the drivers who were affected by the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to suspend the operations of Angkas, a ride-hailing application for motorcycles, last December 2018. /bmjo