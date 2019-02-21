Cebu City/USJ-R secondary football team advances to CVIRAA finals

By Mars G. Alison |February 21,2019 - 10:41 AM

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R)/Cebu City Niños secondary football team huddle following a quarterfinal  victory over Dumaguete. | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – First-timer University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) secondary football team, representing Cebu City Niños, clinched a finals ticket in the ongoing 2019 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Dumaguete City with a 4-0 routing of the Negros Oriental selection on Thursday, February 21, 2019. 

Cebu City/USJ-R, coached by Rommel Ramirez, continued its unbeaten streak in the regional meet, which serves as a selection event for Central Visayas representatives to the Palarong Pambansa in Davao City this summer.

Scoring for the Niños were Angelo Colina, Christian Agot, Jascha Tabar and Dustin Ramirez.

The team will wait for the winner in the other semifinals match between Cebu Province and Bohol to know who they will face in the finals slated Thursday afternoon. /bmjo

