Four title holders from Cebu to compete in Binibining Sibugay 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – Four title holders from Cebu are part of the official roster of Binibining Sibugay 2019 in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith, Miss San Remigio Tourism Universe 2018 Mariafe Loayon, Miss Mandaue 2016 Malka Shaver, and Miss Hannah’s Tourism Ambassador 2018 Kylah Sanchez all confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that they will be competing with 14 other candidates on February 24, 2019.

“I strongly believe that everyday is a platform to learn, grow and achieve from different experiences and joining Binibining Sibugay 2019 is one of those,” said Smith, who won Miss Isabel 2019 in Isabel, Leyte last month.

Previous titles won by Smith are Ms. Milo Little Olympics 2010, Ms. Cebu City Olympics 2012, Sinulog Festival Queen 2012, and Ms. Badian Tourism 2015.

Smith, 23, said that her passion joining pageants is her edge in winning another crown.

“My passion not only stayed within in me but it also channel to inspire others most especially the people of Sibugay,” she added.

For the 20-year-old Loayon, she decided to join Binibining Sibugay 2019 to gain more experience in pageantry.

“Being one of the most prestigious pageants in Mindanao, I take pride in being part of it,” she told CDN Digital.

Other titles won by Loayon were Miss Santa Catarina 2019, Binibining Mabolo Ambassadress of Disaster Awareness 2018 , Binibining Labangon Eco-Warrior 2018, Binibining Looc San Remigio 2018, and Miss City Mall 2017.

Loayon was also a Top 12 finisher in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018.

Meanwhile, the Binibining Sibugay 2019 is Shaver’s return in the pageantry after she joined Miss Manila 2018, where she finished as a runner-up.

Other titles of Shaver were Miss Dumaguete 2014 and Hiyas Nan Carrascal 2017 second runner-up.

For Sanchez, this is one of her pageants after she joined Miss World Philippines 2018 and made it to Top 10.

Sanchez is a senior high student from University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus. /bmjo