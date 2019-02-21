Two injured in Carreta fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two construction workers were injured in a fire that gutted their bunkhouse and two other structures in North Reclamation Area (NRA), Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, February 21.

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City Fire Marshall, identified the injured as Rolly Aboyo, 47, and Earl Toquero, 20. Aboyo sustained a wound on his right foot and an abrasion on his left hand while Toquero sustained a wound on his left hand and left foot.

Both workers reportedly jumped from the second floor of the three-story bunkhouse to escape the fire. They were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

Aside from the bunkhouse, Ababon said two more houses were burned down while one was partially damaged. He said the fire started from the house of a Efren Lauron, and spread to the bunkhouse and to two more houses around it.

Damage was pegged at P40,000.

“We received the fire alarm at 2:44 p.m. It was raised to second alarm at 2:47 p.m. and was placed under control at 2:50 p.m. It was decalred fire out at 3:07 p.m.,” Ababon said.

Ababon added they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire also broke out in a private condominium in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at 2:55 p.m. or 11 minutes after the Carreta fire but firefighters were quick to put out the flame. Fire out was declared at 3:05 p.m. /elb