IN THE KNOW: Republic Act No. 11210

Other key provisions of Republic Act No. 11210:

In cases of miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy, 60-day maternity leave with full pay is provided.

Maternity leave for female workers in every instance of pregnancy, miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy, regardless of frequency

Full payment to be advanced by employers within 30 days from filing of the maternity leave application.

Seven days from maternity leave credits can be allocated to the child’s father, whether or not he and the mother are married.

In cases of death, absence or incapacity of the father, the benefit may be allocated to an alternate caregiver who may be a relative within the fourth degree of consanguinity or the current partner of the mother sharing the same household.

Those availing themselves of maternity leave credits, whether in government or private sector, are assured of security of tenure. —INQUIRER RESEARCH