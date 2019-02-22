Simultaneous river clean-up in Central Visayas kicks off

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) launched a simultaneous river clean-up in 10 rivers in Central Visayas on Friday morning, February 22, 2019.

According to DENR-7 Director Gilbert Gonzales, the clean-up was done to address the problems of these Type C urban rivers which are already unsuited for drinking, bathing or swimming.

The 10 major rivers were the Abatan, Mananga, and Manaba rivers in Bohol; Bulacao, Butuanon, and Luyang rivers in Cebu; Banica, Panamang-an, and Sicopong rivers in Negros Oriental; and Señora River in Siquijor.

Gonzales led the launch at the Butaonon River view deck in Mandaue City, where at least 400 volunteers came to help in the clean up drive.

“This is to show the people and encourage them to protect our rivers and begin to handle their garbage responsibly,” he said.

Gonzales chose Butuanon as the launching area because of the ‘intensive’ rehabilitation program Cebu has done in the past years, including coordination with local government units and private establishments for the treatment of waste water.

“I want Butuanon to be an example on how agencies can unite to protect the rivers,” said Gonzales.

He admitted that there are still problems that are needed to be addressed with the Butuanon RIver but they are already working on it.

In Negros Oriental, at least 1000 volunteers attended the clean up-drive in the Sicopong River in Sta. Catalina town, Pinamang-an River im Bais City, and Banica River in Dumaguete City.

Jeanette Orcullo, the coordinator of Provincinal Environment and Natural Resources (PENRO) Negros Oriental, said via a phone call that she hopes the volunteers who joined Friday’s clean up can encourage others to take part of the upcoming activities on March and on April. /bmjo