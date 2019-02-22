MJ Cayabyab wants to try playing a different role

Cebu City, Philippines – Singer-actor MJ Cayabyab is known for portraying best friend characters in ABS-CBN television series.

This year, the 25-year-old General Santos native hopes to try antagonist characters.

“Ang dami ko pang kayang gawin na gusto ko ipakita sa tao at mapatunayan pa na hindi lang bilang dakilang bestfriend (role ko),” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Cayabyab wants to play a man possessed with spirit, crazy, and killer in a horror genre project.

The singer-actor is known for portraying Nars in “Be My Lady” in 2016 headlined by Erich Gonzales and Daniel Matsunaga.

His recent character was Isda, a friend of Eva, Julia Barreto’s character in the top-rating series, “Ngayon at Kailanman” in 2018.

After “Ngayon at Kailanman”, he learned his priorities.

“Kasi I left for Australia during our most busy schedule sa taping at naapektuhan ang role ko which made me out of the show. Parang ganoon ang pagka intindi ko,” he added.

To learn more about Isda, he had to talk with transgender women and asked tips on how to portray his role properly.

Plans for 2019

Before he appeared in a television series, Cayabyab auditioned and inked a contract with Viva Artist Agency in 2012.

Aside from dream roles, Cayabyab dreams to collaborate with Thyro Alfaro, Ex Battalion, and Yumi Lacasama.

“This time may time na siguro ako ma promote songs ko. Since kasi nag labas ako ng song, bigla akong nagkaka teleserye. So no time for promotion due to busy schedule sa tapings,” he added.

Cayabyab’s last single was “Paano Ba” in 2017. He also revived “Larawang Kupas” in 2013.

He also wants to explore other music genre like HipHop and Original Pilipino Music (OPM). His forte are ballad and Rhythm and Blues (RnB). /bmjo