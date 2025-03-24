ICC sets April deadline for evidence disclosure on Duterte case

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I has ordered the prosecution and the defense teams of former President Rodrigo Duterte to disclose evidence by April, or months prior to his scheduled confirmation of charges hearing in September.

This directive pertains to Duterte’s trial on charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his administration’s drug war.

Based on an order dated March 21, the prosecution must submit by April 4 the overall number of written pieces of evidence it intends to present at the confirmation hearing, the number of pages it amounts to, and the original language of the evidence, as well as the language in which it will be made available.

The chamber also tasked the prosecution to present the duration and original language of such pieces of evidence and transcripts or translations if available if ever they will rely on non-written pieces of documentary evidence, such as photographs, videos, or audio recordings.

It also wants to know how many and which pieces of evidence can be immediately disclosed without redactions and how many persons, if any, the prosecution intends to call as witnesses to testify viva voce.

Confirmation of charges

The chamber then gave Duterte’s camp until April 11 to provide observations on the information to be submitted by the prosecution.

The Registry, meanwhile, is instructed to file observations in relation to victims’ applications for participation in the present case by no later than April 2.

Duterte was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 11 and was flown on the same day to The Hague, where he is currently being held.

The former president’s pretrial hearing was held on March 14, with his confirmation of charges set for September 23. He may appeal for interim release before that date.

