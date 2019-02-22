Sun Life Foundation, Bantay Kalikasan tie up for eco-tourism project

Sun Life Foundation, the philanthropy arm of Sun Life Financial Philippines, joins hands with Bantay Kalikasan, the environmental arm of ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, for the construction of the Panganiban Mangrove Forest Boardwalk in Gubat, Sorsogon to promote environmental sustainability while boosting income generation for the locals.

Once completed, the Panganiban Mangrove Forest Boardwalk will provide easier access to the mangrove park and open a path for activities like strolling along the white sands of Luneta Island, visiting the Mangrove Nursery, and learning more about crab aquaculture.

The place will be open to the public upon its completion in July 2019, and is projected to boost eco-tourism and provide additional income for the residents.

Quoting Sun Life Foundation President Alex Narciso, “Given Sun Life’s financial literacy thrust, we aim to promote the preservation of nature without compromising the people’s livelihood. This eco-tourism initiative with Bantay Kalikasan perfectly combines both advocacies.”

The groundbreaking for the Panganiban Mangrove Forest Boardwalk was held recently, with the following attendance: Sun Life Financial Philippines and Sun Life Foundation President Alex Narciso, Sun Life Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa, Sun Life Foundation Executive Director Kristine Millete, along with Bantay Kalikasan Chief Financial Officer Lita Lara, Bantay Kalikasan Program Director Jen Santos, and Bantay Kalikasan Cluster Lead Mikhail Dizon.