Mandaue/Ateneo is 2019 CVIRAA secondary basketball champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City manned by hoopsters of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu clinched the secondary basketball title of the 2019 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, which came to an end Friday, February 22, 2019 in Dumaguete City.

Mandaue City will represent Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa after scoring a 66-50 victory overthe Cebu City Niños, which is composed of players from the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

The last time that Mandaue won was in 2014.

Hailed as Most Valuable Player is LA Casinillo of Mandaue. /bmjo