P8M marijuana plants uncovered in a mountain village in Balamban, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drug enforcement authorities today unconvered a marijuana plantation deep into the mountainous area of Cebu southwestern town of Balamban, 52.7 kilometers from Cebu City via the Cebu Transcentral Highway.

An initial report released by the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s (CPPO) Provincial Force Mobile Company (PFMC) said that at least P8 million worth of marijuana plants were found in the hilly land of Barangay Gaas, a remote area only accessible by foot, and later destroyed.

Barangay Gaas has been notorious for decades of its marijuana plantations, which kept on cropping up despite repeated efforts by authorities to convince farmers to stop planting the illegal weed and repeated raids to destroy these plantations.

This morning’s operation was jointly conducted by the PFMC and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) ./elb