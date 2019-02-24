What’s next for Paula Maninang?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After playing for one of the big leagues in Manila, Paula Marie Maninang is now taking a closer look at the possibility of playing for a company here in Cebu.

Maninang said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that she is taking time off from playing after her stint with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League 2018 Open conference where their team emerged as champions.

She is now on the page where she would like to work and play at the same time for a certain company but as of now she is yet to determine as to what company that would be.

Maninang has come a long way in the volleyball scene here in Cebu and nationally.

Her interest in volleyball started from a simple sign up sheet to play for intrams back in third grade then escalated to her playing for the school’s varsity and paved way for her to play for the University of San Jose- Recoletos college volleyball team.

After all the hard work, passion and dedication that she has shown over the years of being a student-athlete it all came to a beautiful end when she graduated last March 2018 with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Financial Management where she finished as Magna Cum Laude.

In an interview with Maninang last friday for CDNSportstalk she left a message to all aspiring volleyball players, “Always work hard if ganahan gyud ka ana, maningkamot man gyud ka. Listen to your coach, dili mag gahing ulo and discipline lang sad sa lawas.”

Before ending the interview Maninang also added to always put God first.

The 21-year-old Cebuana volleyball player has really become a student-athlete model for aspiring athletes who are striving to balance academic works, tournaments, and time for family and friends./dbs