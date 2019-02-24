Visayas qualifier for 30th SEA Games’ longboarding race will be in Dumanjug, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Hold your longboards high and brace for an exciting race in the town of Dumanjug, 78.5 kilomeers southwest of Cebu City, in April.

The Philippine Extreme Sports Scoring System (PXSSS) has announced that the Visayas Regional Qualifiers of the Downhill Longboarding Race 2019, the qualifying race for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, will be held in Dumanjug town in Cebu this April 2019.

“Its Official! Philippine Downhill Longboarding Regional Qualifiers is a go! Visayas Leg will be in Cebu. Big thanks to the Municipality Dumanjug, Cebu for the full support! See you all on the 6th of April 2019!” PXSSS said in a Facebook post.

Downhill skateboarding is among the 56 sporting events approved by the Southeast Asian Games Federation Council (SEAFC) for this year’s SEA Games which will be held in Manila this December.

The Visayas qualifier race is open to all board enthusiasts from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Island, Panay, Iloilo, Leyte, Samar and Siquijor.

In a statement, the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines Inc.(SRSAPI) said they are optimistic with the direction that downhill skateboarding is taking in the country.

“We are very excited about the direction that Downhill Skateboarding is taking in our country. We are sure that this is a step forward from which the whole community will benefit, from the organizers down to the individual athletes as well as the host venue for the qualifiers,” SRSAPI’s statement reads.