New IBP Cebu City Chapter officers vow to continue to innovate group’s services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Treasurer and the new president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu City Chapter (IBP Cebu City Chapter), Lawyer Regal Oliva, will focus on continuing to innovate the organization’s services and making the chapter a more gender inclusive group.

Oliva, who leads the newly elected officers of The IBP Cebu City Chapter, said that new board would try continue to uplift the law profession and innovate more services to cater not only to the chapter’s members but also to the community.

Oliva said he would also strive to make the IBP a gender inclusive group.

“I am also very pleased that the IBP National Board has started to elevate Gender and Development (GAD) as a continuing advocacy, and I will make sure that the Board I will lead will conform to a more inclusive IBP and hopefully, a GAD–focused Supreme Court,” he said in an IBP Cebu City Chapter statement.

He also assured that the new chapter officers would continue the worthy undertakings of the previous board and would even strive to make the undertaking better.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Michelle Mendez-Palmares, incoming vice president, said that they would work to ensure that the rule of law would be upheld and preserved.

“We are at a time where lawyers are placed in volatile situations and we need to make sure, as a Chapter, that the rule of law will always be upheld and preserved.”

The other elected 24th chapter board officers are lawyers Bernardino Amago IV as secretary; Mark Anthony Gaviola as treasurer; Dan delos Angeles as auditor; and Elmer Mansanadez as public relations officer.

The elected chapter directors are Mark Gregory Avila, Maricris Bathan-Lasco, Hazel Espina, Georgia Herrera and Christine Naranjo.

The new officers were elected of February 23 and they would serve the chapter starting April 1, 2019 to March 30, 2021./pr