Cebu City beneficiaries set to receive national gov’t cash grant

LOOK: Beneficiaries of the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) in Cebu City wait for the arrival of the President Rodrigo Duterte at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) gym.

The president is set to grace two events – the distribution of cash grants to city beneficiaries and the PDP-Laban political rally – in today’s Cebu visit.

Read More: President Duterte to attend two events in downtown Cebu City on Sunday