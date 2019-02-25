Gwen, Labella-Rama lead PDP-Laban bets endorsed by Duterte for midterm polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebus’ election season has began to roil with the much anticipated endorsements from President Rodrigo Duterte to candidates of the administration party PDP-Laban and their allied local parties.
Here are some scenes of President Duterte endorsing the local candidates of PDP-Laban, who included Representative Gwen Garcia, who is running for governor, and her running mate Daphne Salimbangon; Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella and former Mayor Michael Rama, who are running for mayor and vice mayor for Cebu City; and Representative Jonas Cortes (Cebu 6th district) and Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede, who are running for mayor and vice mayor of Mandaue City.
The President’s endorsements were done during the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally on Sunday, February 24, at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.
President Rodrigo Duterte (center) raises the hands of Representative Gwen Garcia (left) and Daphne Salimbangon, who are running for Cebu governor and vice governor respectively in the May election. |Photos by Tonee Despojo
Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella (left) and former Mayor Michael Rama are endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the PDP-Laban candidates for Cebu City mayor and vice mayor respectively. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas (standing far right) and Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas (Cebu 1st district) (standing, 3rd from left) lead the PDP-Laban candidates for Cebu’s 1st district, who are endorsed by President Duterte at the PDP-Laban’s Proclamation Rally on Sunday. Representative Samsam Gullas will run as mayor for Talisay while Mayor Eduardo Gullas will run as first district representative in the election. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya, who survived an ambush last January, is endorsed by President Duterte during Sunday’s PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally at the Plaza Independencia. Reluya is running for reelection. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
President Rodrigo Duterte endorses the PDP-Laban candidates for Cebu’s second district during the party’s proclamation rally in Cebu City. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
PDP Laban’s candidates for Cebu’s third district are formally backed by President Rodrigo Duterte. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
President Rodrigo Duterte shows his support to the PDP-Laban’s candidates for Cebu’s fourth district during the party’s proclamation rally at the Plaza Independencia. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura (Cebu 4th district) (Standing, left) greets President Rodrigo Duterte during the PDP-Laban’s Proclamation Rally at the Plaza Independencia.| Photo by Tonee Despojo
The PDP-Laban’s candidates for Cebu’s fifth district are endorsed by President Duterte at the party’s proclamation rally at the Plaza Independencia. |Tonee Despojo
Cebu’s Sixth District and Lapu-Lapu City election candidates of the PDP Laban are endorsed by President Duterte. during the party’s Proclamation Rally at the Plaza Independencia. Cebu Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes (standing, 7th from left) led the district’s candidates while Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan (standing, 10th from left) led the party’s candidates of that city. Cortes is running for mayor of Mandaue City while Chan is eyeing the mayor’s post in Lapu-Lapu City. |Photo by Tonee Despojo
President Rodrigo Duterte shows his support to the PDP-Laban’s candidates for Cebu’s Seventh District. |Photo by Tonee Despojo /dbs
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.