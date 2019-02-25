Gwen, Labella-Rama lead PDP-Laban bets endorsed by Duterte for midterm polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebus’ election season has began to roil with the much anticipated endorsements from President Rodrigo Duterte to candidates of the administration party PDP-Laban and their allied local parties.

Here are some scenes of President Duterte endorsing the local candidates of PDP-Laban, who included Representative Gwen Garcia, who is running for governor, and her running mate Daphne Salimbangon; Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella and former Mayor Michael Rama, who are running for mayor and vice mayor for Cebu City; and Representative Jonas Cortes (Cebu 6th district) and Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede, who are running for mayor and vice mayor of Mandaue City.

The President’s endorsements were done during the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally on Sunday, February 24, at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.