Hot starts for Sherilin Agro, Sherilin Plastics in MCBL

Cebu City, Philippines – The Sherilin Agro and Sherilin Plastics debuted in spectacular fashion, scoring convincing wins over their respective opponents in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Rad Teamwear Cup last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

Owned by businessman and sportsman, Richard Mercado, Sherilin Agro clobbered Gamma Basketball by a whopping 48 points, 107-59, in Group D.

Ralph “The Lion King” Belarmino, the recently-named MVP of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball, led the offensive assault for Agro with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Japanese forward Shohei Horigo added 18 points and nine boards while Raymond Jimenez and John Velasco scored 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Sherilin Plastics, meanwhile, made their debut in Group C with a 118-104 win over RCAF.

Six different players scored in double-figure for the Plastics led by the 25 points of Daryle Tan and the 15 points each of Oliver Sanoy and Jason Chan.

Kevin Labay and Biboy Potencioso submitted 14 points apiece.

In other games, Bellagio beat Liquid Tritontek, 87-79; Regla Basketball defeated D’ Builderz, 72-57; the Vel-Pal Barakos took care of the XS Giants, 83-74; the Hotshots 5.0 trounced the Ruyal E-Sports, 99-81; Imperium downed Capitol High Hoops, 79-58; the Matadors routed the Naughty Kings, 95-79; the Tune Squad tuned up the Mixed Hoops, 84-75; the Nat’s Fish Crackers turned away the Agsungot Shooting Stars, 89-86; the Highland BBQ crushed the Sekretorians, 132-77; Air22 dominated Strive for Greatness, 107-73 while SAFBA took down the Phenoms, 87-65. /bmjo